Enhance Your Hotel Sticks With This Advice

When you are traveling, you're often going to find yourself staying in a hotel. Have you ever stayed at a hotel that just did not live up to your expectations? Surely you're abiding by your budget, and there are of course going to be several to choose from. In order to make the best lodging decision on your next trip, follow the advice that is about to be discussed.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

If you are interested in "going green" when traveling, try going to a "green" hotel. Start by looking for these hotels online. There are several organizations that let you search for these hotels easily like Green Hotels Association and Green Globe. They will have a comprehensive list of green hotels in different locations.

To get the lowest price on accommodations, plan your trip in advance. If you can book early, you may get a huge discount. This will allow you to save up to 50 percent even when staying at an elite hotel.

Checking online is the best way to find a good price and get the information that you need about hotels. Most of the time, people you speak with over the phone won't mention any discounts possibly available to you. It is your responsibility to find any available discounts. Look at Jetsetter, RueLaLaTravel or similar websites for discounts.

Do not always assume that staying on the club floor of a hotel is a great way to waste money. While you may have to pay for this upgrade, you will end up saving more money in the end. This is because things like drinks, appetizers and free breakfast are part of the deal, and these things are very expensive when purchased separately.

Sign up for AAA to ensure easier hotel arrangements when traveling. The AAA membership fee is well worth the discounts offered by many chains, and renting a car will also be easier. At some locations they even offer free car seats.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

If you are concerned about bed bugs, look in the bathroom first. This is usually one of the few places you won't see any. This is the best place to put your bags while you look around. Kids and pets can safely wait there too.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

Ask if there is smoking allowed in the hotel. If you're not a smoker, you might want to skip a smoking hotel. While you can book a non-smoking room, smoke can infiltrate your room and settle into your clothing. It is not unheard of for those who smoke to stay in non-smoking rooms and proceed to smoke. To avoid cigarette odors entirely, opt for a non-smoking hotel.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

Whenever possible, do not check out prior to the scheduled date of your departure. Your hotel may charge you a fee to do so. When a hotel room is something you book, they are taking it away from other people and will lose some money if you leave early. So, they may charge you a fee for early departure to replace the loss in revenue.

It is important that you find out how often rooms are vacuumed in a hotel. It may sound silly, but it isn't. Some places use a small sweeper to gather large particles. Many times, they only vacuum when the room is really messy. You should try to get a room that has been recently vacuumed so that it gathers the particles that you cannot see.

If your hotel offers a kid's club, and you are considering leaving your child there, take a few precautions. Find out if the staff has undergone background checks and ask about the child to adult ratio. In addition, ask what the procedure is for picking up the child. You want to make sure that someone can't just walk up and leave with your little one.

Bring a carrier or crate for your pet when staying at a pet-friendly hotel. If your dog has to stay in the room alone, put him in the crate to keep him out of any trouble. However, make sure you do not leave him alone for a long period of time since being in a strange place can make him nervous.

Be pleasant when checking in if you want an upgrade. Take the time to look the front desk clerk in the eye and introduce yourself to the clerk. It is also a good idea to use the clerk's name when checking-in. Don't forget to smile and be courteous when asking for an upgrade.

A good hotel can really enhance your enjoyment of a vacation, just as a bad one can turn the whole trip into a disaster. You need to spend some time researching your options before you make a reservation. Let the advice you have read here guide your decision the next time you need to stay in a hotel.